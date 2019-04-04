Dallas Skyline Turns Gold for International Golden Rule Day

Dallas, Texas along with Louisville, KY, San Antonio and many organizations will be participating in this year’s International Golden Rule Day on April 5, 2019.

On that night, the Dallas skyline will be golden to remind everyone the importance of the Golden Rule, to “Treat Each Other As We Would Like to Be Treated.”

This initiative which started with Bishop Edward Burns and the Diocese of Dallas is supported by Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, The Richards-Lerma agency, Catholic Charities, The Belo Corporation and Dallas Morning News, and many other civic, faith, business and school leaders.

Entercom Communications - Dallas will also show support by turning the company logo Gold high a top the Entercom Tower on Friday night.