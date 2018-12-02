Petra And The Beast Named One Of America's Best New Restaurants By Esquire

While Dallas is known for a number of things, the restaurant scene of the city is often overlooked. When lists of the country’s top restaurants are released, often Austin and Houston are named before Dallas, if they are even named at all. Which makes Petra and The Beast being named to Esquires lists of 2018’s best new restaurants that much sweeter.

'Esquire' names Dallas indie restaurant Petra and the Beast one of America's best https://t.co/DIYJYKpaqR — Dallas VideoFest (@videofest) November 30, 2018

Misti Norris, the independent chef who leads Petra and the Beast, has been gaining notoriety since starting her restaurant as a pop up. After getting her start as the sous chef at FT33, Norris left the small brewpub to venture out on her own. Without the helping hand of a wealthy investor, Norris began her experience as a lead chef with her pop up endeavor.

After gaining popularity with her popup, Misti Norris moved into a 1930’s filling station, and put her own unique touch to her new location. Decorated with foraged branches, dried herbs and her own brightly painted artwork, Petra and the Beast has an interesting vibe. Each table has centerpieces that are the bleached white bones of the pig she used to make the charcuterie.

The restaurant also includes a chalkboard as the menu, and wine is BYOB, but one of the more interesting touches of the new restaurant is that each item is served in a paper takeout container. While the atmosphere of the restaurant is interesting enough to go check out, what really makes Petra and the Beast worthy of making Esquire’s list is the food.

Miracle Cure -- Misti @misti_mn Norris of Petra and the Beast and deliciousness from Blackland Prairie Pork Red Wattle. @COCHON555 pic.twitter.com/IN4nTVCfUG — Ron Ruggless ☕️ (@RonRuggless) February 11, 2018

Jeff Gordinier, Esquire's food and drinks editor, pointed to the crispy chicken hearts as the go to item from Petra and the Beast. Marinated in sake lees, battered and deep fried, the chicken hearts are layered on a tiny chive pancake with peppermint pistou, fresh farm cheese, and kale leaves. This item among many other on the menu, are giving Misti Norris and her restaurant, Petra and the Beast, the recognition it, and the city of Dallas, deserves.

Via Guidelive