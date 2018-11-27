Turns Out Dallas Beats New Orleans In Debauchery According To New Report

In a new report study by Wallet Hub, the streets of Dallas officially go harder than New Orleans.

Take that Bourbon Street!

In their latest city rankings list "The Most Sinful Cities in America", Dallas came in at number 13, while New Orleans came in at 19. However, Houston beat both cities coming in at 4th place!

But who came in at number 1? Las Vegas. We figured that was a pretty safe assumption. Los Angeles made it in at 2 and New York City at 3.

Dallas scored high on jealousy (11th), vanity (12th) and lust (7th). And the way some categories were measured were based on the amount of things like tanning salons, adult entertainment establishments and thefts per capita.

For more in-depth details on the on the list check out the Wallet Hub site here.

-story via wfaa.com