Dallas Mavericks to Play in China for the First Time

Dirk Nowitzki recently set a new record of playing 21 consecutive seasons in the NBA with the same franchise.

Now your Dallas Mavericks will be playing in China for the first time. The league announced Tuesday that the Mavs will play the 76ers in two pre season games, one in Shanghai on October 5th and another in Shenzhen on October 8th. This will also be the 76ers first time to play in China, as well as the NBA's 25th and 26th game in China. This will mark 10 years since Dirk played for Germany in Beijing during the 2008 Olympics.

Via: Fox 4 News