This August The Majestic Theatre Will Be Showing The Original 'Star Wars' Trilogy

May 17, 2019
This August, Dallas' Majestic Theatre has a special treat in store for "Star Wars" fans in the area.  

Starting August 4th, the theatre will be showing the original 'Star Wars' trilogy on the big screen again.  

"A New Hope'' will begin to screen that day, then ''The Empire Strikes Back'' August 15th and finally "Return of the Jedi'' August 18th.  

Tickets for all three movies are on sale now for about $10.  And a dollar of that will go to support the Peter Mayhew Foundation.  

The Majestic closed down in 1973, four years before "A New Hope'' was released.  

