Zero Balance: Dallas Library Forgiving All Fines With No More To Come

Get back to the library. It won’t cost you a dime.

Almost half of Dallas Library card-carrying customers also carry a fine on their account. Overdue books are 30 cents per day and after accruing $5 in fines your account was frozen.

"Our goal is to get you to bring the item back, we really don't want your 30 cents," said Director of Libraries Jo Giudice.

We will, however, be charged with replacing a lost book. (A small price that gets access to 650,000 more.)

Under the new program, once a book is overdue you won’t be able to check out anything else until it’s returned. But no fines.

Oh, and lost card? No problem and no $4 fee to replace anymore.

San Diego and Denver have successfully implemented a similar policy.

Check account status here!