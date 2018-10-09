Houston Texans Mascot Toro Trolls Rowdy On Twitter After Cowboys Loss
Not even Rowdy could handle Sunday’s loss against the Texans.
Toro, the Houston Texans mascot has been celebrating non stop social media since the Texans won on Sunday night. Dallas Cowboys mascot Rowdy really didn't want to hear about it; so much so that he blocked Toro on Twitter.
Toro posted pictures and GIF’s all trolling the Cowboys on Sunday night and Monday morning. Toro even pointed out that not only did Rowdy block him, but the Dallas Stars mascot Victor E. Green blocked him as well. What can we say? We stick together here in Dallas.
Check out all the tweets Toro posted below. No wonder Rowdy blocked him.
Someone check on @RowdyCowboys...— TORO -- (@TexansTORO1) October 8, 2018
Because you know I can’t. #BeatTheCowboys pic.twitter.com/Kx17Wkcadm
All the Dallas mascots mad.#BeatTheCowboys pic.twitter.com/6tntkR1UfC— TORO -- (@TexansTORO1) October 8, 2018
Live look into NRG Stadium.#BeatTheCowboys pic.twitter.com/3ah3hCGgxZ— TORO -- (@TexansTORO1) October 8, 2018
Worked like a charm. See ya in 8 years @dallascowboys! #BeatTheCowboys pic.twitter.com/KLS3QATQ4r— TORO -- (@TexansTORO1) October 8, 2018
In my house, I control the channel. #BeatTheCowboys pic.twitter.com/t2DsHiqMOx— TORO -- (@TexansTORO1) October 7, 2018
Whew... Doc had me worried there for a second.#BeatTheCowboys pic.twitter.com/i76u1Vmmey— TORO -- (@TexansTORO1) October 8, 2018
Via: KHOU