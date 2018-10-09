Houston Texans Mascot Toro Trolls Rowdy On Twitter After Cowboys Loss

Not even Rowdy could handle Sunday’s loss against the Texans.

Toro, the Houston Texans mascot has been celebrating non stop social media since the Texans won on Sunday night. Dallas Cowboys mascot Rowdy really didn't want to hear about it; so much so that he blocked Toro on Twitter.

Toro posted pictures and GIF’s all trolling the Cowboys on Sunday night and Monday morning. Toro even pointed out that not only did Rowdy block him, but the Dallas Stars mascot Victor E. Green blocked him as well. What can we say? We stick together here in Dallas.

Check out all the tweets Toro posted below. No wonder Rowdy blocked him.

Whew... Doc had me worried there for a second.#BeatTheCowboys pic.twitter.com/i76u1Vmmey — TORO -- (@TexansTORO1) October 8, 2018

Via: KHOU