Dallas Cowboys In 'Jeopardy' Of Losing Their Fame

Teen Jeopardy contestants confused when asked question over Dallas Cowboys

August 10, 2019
Is it possible that America’s team, the renown Dallas Cowboys are losing their noted fame?

Well, it seems like their stardom might be in “Jeopardy,” at least with the younger generation.

Three teen contestants on the Jeopardy game show stood petrified and perplexed when the host Alex Trebek, asked them this question.

“I’m watching Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott play for this NFL team.”

Check out the teens reactions.

Audience feeelings varied.  

It is hard to imagine the adolescents on the show did not know who Dak Prescott and Zeke Elliot are, or know for which NFL team they play for.  But, can they be blamed?  The Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl since before they were born.

The last time the Dallas Cowboys won a Super Bowl was against the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 28, 1996.  It’s been 24 years, over two decades of the team coming short.

Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

