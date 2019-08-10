Dallas Cowboys In 'Jeopardy' Of Losing Their Fame

Is it possible that America’s team, the renown Dallas Cowboys are losing their noted fame?

Well, it seems like their stardom might be in “Jeopardy,” at least with the younger generation.

Three teen contestants on the Jeopardy game show stood petrified and perplexed when the host Alex Trebek, asked them this question.

“I’m watching Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott play for this NFL team.”

Check out the teens reactions.

Do they live under rocks???????? — Reece Parks (@ReeceParksw) August 8, 2019

Audience feeelings varied.

This is a repeat broadcast of the 2018 Teen Tournament. The players also "blanked" on a number of other clues about TV programs. It just shows that they spend their time on more meaningful activities. Good for them. — Doug Lambert (@DougLambert20) August 10, 2019

It is hard to imagine the adolescents on the show did not know who Dak Prescott and Zeke Elliot are, or know for which NFL team they play for. But, can they be blamed? The Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl since before they were born.

The last time the Dallas Cowboys won a Super Bowl was against the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 28, 1996. It’s been 24 years, over two decades of the team coming short.

I guarentee that winning a Super Bowl would not help these kids know what football is — Ryan Newman (@RyanN1220) August 8, 2019

Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram