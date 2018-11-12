This Dallas Made Chocolate Snowman Is On Oprah’s Favorite Things Of 2018 List

The temperature here in DFW keeps getting colder and colder right now. That means it’s the perfect time to light the chimney and drink some hot cocoa.

Oprah recently revealed her favorite things of 2018 list. One of those things is from DFW.

One of the products from Dallas based chocolatier Kate Weiser made the list. The 6-inch tall Carl the Snowman is a hollow chocolate figurine that turns into a nice cup of hot chocolate. Inside he is filled with cocoa mix and marshmallows. Check out the video below of how they make the cocoa filled snowman.

Making hot cocoa with Carl the Snowman is pretty fun and easy, no wonder it made Oprah’s list. All you need to do is heat up a pot of milk and place Carl inside. It’s that simple and it makes about 5-8 cups.

Carl the Snowman is nothing new; he first debuted back in 2014. You can pick one up for $38.00 at Kate Weiser Chocolate shops at North Park Center, Trinity Groves Neighborhood and the shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth.

Or you can order Carl the Snowman from Amazon, that’s probably how Oprah got her hands one.

Via: GuideLive