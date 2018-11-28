San Antonio’s Toilet Seat Museum Is Coming To A Dallas Bar

Some people like to mold clay sculptures, some like to paint; this little old man loves making crazy cool toilet seat covers.

San Antonio native Barney Smith is 97-years-old and has been decorating toilet seat covers for about the last 70 years, he even started a museum. Now Barney is calling it quits, for a while now he’s been looking for someone to buy his entire collection.

Not just a select few, but all 1,400 toilet seats.

Now the Dallas based bar, Truck Yard has stepped in and bought the whole toilet seat museum. The Truck Yard currently has two locations in Houston and in Dallas, with a third being built in The Colony.

Smith says the bar plans on using his toilet seats for their new location, which is set to open in February of next year. Smith told KENS 5, that he’s just glad to see his legacy live on. "I'm happy that they're going to build a new building and keep my legacy going. I've been working on this thing for about 65-75 years, day and night. And now I'm boxing it up in banana boxes.”

Smith’s daughter plans on taking him to the Truck Yards grand opening to see what was made of his toilet seats. Barney plans on living out the last of his days at in his San Antonio home.

Just goes to show you really can make art out of anything.

Via: WFAA