Texas Dad Teaches Son A Lesson, Walks Him To The Bus Stop Wearing A Little Black Dress

This is parenting done right.

There’s never a bad time to teach your kids lesson. A dad down in Pasadena, Texas thought of a brilliant punishment for his 11-year-old son after he was being rude to his mother before leaving for school.

Joseph Blakeney threatened to walk his son to the bus stop in a little black dress. Of course, his son didn’t believe him and sure enough, he was wrong. Blakeney walked down to the end of the street and waited for the bus with his son in a dress.

Blakeney wrote in a Facebook post that has since been deleted, “When you want to treat your mom bad in the morning you get walked to the bus stop by dad in a pretty black dress. This dad ain’t scared of s***. Lmfao he thought I wouldn’t do it. Bet he will act better now!!!”

Blakeney told ABC 13 that everyone on the bus saw and that his son thought it was pretty funny.

Don’t disrespect your parent’s kids.