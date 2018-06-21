table

Dad Pretends To Be Prime Minister Of Morocco To Get Family Into Fancy Restaurant

June 21, 2018
Have you ever wanted to get into a restaurant so badly, that you pretended to be somebody really important?  Like the prime minister of a country important?  Well neither have we but that's exactly what this father did.

Not being able to book a reservation at a restaurant, this father did the only thing he could think of to get his family in.  He called back and pretended to be the prime minister of Morocco. 

And it worked.

Ihab shared the video on Twitter and quickly went viral.

-source via barstoolsports.com

 

