Dad from Denton Goes Viral for Reaction to Announcement of 4th Baby

How would you react to the announcement of your 4th child?

Probably about the same as Charles Stewart of Denton. His wife Jahann Brown Stewart, recently posted a video on Facebook of his hilarious reaction to finding her pregnancy test. The video has received more than 18 million views since it was posted on Saturday, the same day as the couples 17th wedding anniversary.

The couple sat down with WFAA and told them how they couldn't believe how many times the video had been seen. "I woke up Sunday morning, and it was in the millions and I was like, 'Stop it," Charels told WFAA how he was still in shocked, "Oh my God, please let this test be for my mom or something! Oh my God, my goals! I'm about to be 40! What about my convertible? I'm going to be 40 with an infant!"

The Couple is in their late 30's and have three children, ages 15, 10, and 6. Check out Charles viral reaction in the video below.