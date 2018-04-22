'D Magazine' Ranks Top 52 Things To Do In Dallas

If you're new to Dallas (or even if you're a native to the metroplex) and want to know more about all there is to do in this city, D Magazine has got you covered with their "52 Things you gotta do in Dallas" list.

Now we know that's quite extensive, so here's our top ten!

1.) Go to Adair's and write your name on the wall

Located in Deep Ellum and one of the oldest bars in Dallas, Adair's invites people to leave their mark or name anywhere they like. Literally anywhere.

2.) Hike the Cedar Ridge Preserve

You wouldn't know it at first glance, but Dallas is more than a booming metropolis. In fact there are plenty of parks and nature preserves to visit in the city like the Cedar Ridge Preserve. It's 9 miles of trails that will take you through scenery similar to Hill Country.

3.) Party at The Bomb Factory for Erykah Badu's birthday

If you've lived in Dallas long enough, you may have noticed that Erykah Badu is kind of a big deal here. Like a REALLY big deal. And for the past few years, The Bomb Factory has played host to her birthday concert celebration that always features great talents and of course Ms. Badu herself.

4.) Visit the Sixth Floor Museum at the Dallas Book Depository

Unfortunately Dallas is famous for one of the darkest moments in recent American history: the JFK assasination. While most tend to visit the famous painted X on Elm street, make sure you also take the time to visit the Sixth Floor Museum at the book depository where Lee Harvey Oswald (allegedly) took his famous shot.

5.) See the Dallas Stars up close

Getting front row seats at the American Airlines Center will cost you a pretty penny to see the Stars, but if you want a chance to see your favorite players up close and maybe even get an autograph, go and see them practice for free at the Dr. Pepper Star Center in Frisco.

6.) Tailgate at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving

It's no secret that Thanksgiving and football go hand in hand in the USA. And nobody does tailgating better than Cowboys fans at AT&T stadium. Even if you can't get tickets for the game, it's worth just going for the day and tailgating will all the other Cowboys fanatics out there!

7.) Enjoy a Vegas style fight night at the Hilton Anatole

If you're looking for an excuse for a night out to dress up, do some dining, gamble a little and see a fight Vegas style, then head over to the Hilton Anatole April 26 for the Real Estate Council fundraiser. They even bring in professional boxers for the matches!

8.) Get tacos at Fuel City

Visiting Fuel City for the tacos and the longhorns has been a Dallas staple for a long time. However, there are still disputes about whether they have amazing tacos or just ok tacos. You be the judge.

9.) See Dirk Nowitzki before he retires

Dirk Nowitzki is another treasure of Dallas just like Badu. Even if you're not from Dallas, you know who the man is. He's already made sports history once and he'll be doing it again this year playing his 21st season with the Mav's. Although chances are this will be his last season, so get out there and be apart of sports history while you can!

10.) Dine at Wolfgang Puck's Five Sixty

The Dallas ball is one of the most iconic land marks in the Dallas city skyline. As soon as you get anywhere near Dallas, chances are it's one of the first things you see in the distance on the horizon. Standing at 560 feet, it holds Wolfgang Puck's Five Sixty restaurant. Dining here will give you 360 degree views of the metroplex and some pretty tastey food as well.

