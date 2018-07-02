Crew Member Falls Overboard Norwegian Cruise Line Carnival Finds Him 22 Hours Later

A crew member from a Norwegian Cruise Line is certainly feeling like the luckiest guy alive after being rescued in the open ocean off the coast of Cuba.

The 33 year old crew member had fallen overboard and after the Norwegian Getaway conducted it's own search along with Coast Guard, they chose to stop looking because of how dark it had become and the cruise line could not delay their planned itinerary any further. “We apologize for disturbing you at this moment, but it’s time to give you an update on our situation. We have now decided to stop the search for our crew member and this is also made in cooperation with the U.S. Coast Guard. … We feel we have covered the area quite well and unfortunately we could not find anything.”

After 22 hours of being stranded in open water, the man was spotted by a member on a Carnival Cruise ship 21 miles from the Cuban coast line. The ship turned around and pulled him aboard.

“Early yesterday morning a crew member went overboard as Norwegian Getaway made her way back to Miami,” Norwegian said in a statement. “The Coast Guard was notified and a search and rescue operation ensued near western Cuba. Thankfully, the crew member was found by Carnival Glory and is reported to be in stable condition. We are so happy to know that the individual is safe and will soon be reunited with friends and family.”

-source via barstoolsports.com