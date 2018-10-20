Photo Credit: F. Sadou/AdMedia

Selma Blair From "Cruel Intentions" Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

"I am in the thick of it, but I hope to give some hope to others."

Selma Blair, the actress who's famous for her roles in Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, Hellboy, and many independent films and television roles, has just released a statement revealing that she's been suffering the symptoms of multiple sclerosis after being diagnosed with the disease more than a decade ago.  She said, "I am in the thick of it, but I hope to give some hope to others."

