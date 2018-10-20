Selma Blair From "Cruel Intentions" Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Selma Blair, the actress who's famous for her roles in Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, Hellboy, and many independent films and television roles, has just released a statement revealing that she's been suffering the symptoms of multiple sclerosis after being diagnosed with the disease more than a decade ago. She said, "I am in the thick of it, but I hope to give some hope to others."

This is tough one: Selma Blair revealed on Instagram today she has been diagnosed w/Multiple Sclerosis. "I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it."https://t.co/WK2WRlTF5Y — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 20, 2018

"I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. ... But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play w/my son again. I want to walk down the street, ride my horse. I have MS and I am OK." — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 20, 2018

Sharing gratitude, Selma Blair thanks friends for love, support incl @SarahMGellar @Jaime_King Freddie Prinze Jr. @misstarasubkoff & @ElizBerkley (whose brother gave diagnosis). "I want to play w/my son again. I want to walk down street, ride my horse. I have MS and I am OK." — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 20, 2018

You are a stellar being, Selma Blair. Your truth and honesty will help so many. Blessings on your journey #MS #SelmaBlair Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis in Emotional Instagram Post - The Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/t6FUTALWBI — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 20, 2018

Source: Twitter

