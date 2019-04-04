"Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical" Is A Thing, Will Feature Music From Boyz II Men and Goo Goo Dolls

In case you haven't noticed, stuff from the ‘90s are starting to make a comeback.

Flip phones, fashion and even the movies.

Movies like "Cruel Intentions" are making a come back but not in the way you'd think. The famous 1999 film is being reimagined as a theater musical for Chicago's Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place. Starting on April 2 and running through April 14, the stage production brings to life the stories of Sebastian Valmont, Kathryn Merteuil and Annette Hargrove through the use of '90s music. Specifically groups like Boyz II Men, The Goo Goo Dolls and *NSYNC.

Northwestern alumna Betsy Stewart who stars as Annette Hargrove spoke about the role. “I just love how sure of herself she is and how smart she is, yet we get to go on her journey of being a teenager and questioning what you believe,” Stewart said. “I think that’s really fun getting to play her arc.”

“Because we’re playing teenagers who are going through all these changes and feeling all these feelings for the first time, there’s no better way to express and show their inner world and bring it to life than with 90’s pop and rock songs,” Stewart continued.

-story via dailynorthwestern.com