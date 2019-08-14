The Cranberries Perform

Credit: Imagn Marquenet Matthie/SIPA

The Cranberries Performance at Woodstock 1994

Relive the anniversary from 25 years ago

August 14, 2019
Categories: 
Blogs
Music

The Woodstock festival ran into various issues and has been cancelled time after time.  The festival was meant to commemorate the 50-year anniversary of the famed 1969 Woodstock.  It was originally set for August 16-18, with various artist who performed at the original Woodstock. Unfortunately, Woodstock 50 set for August 16-18 is no longer happening.

To commemorate let’s flashback to Woodstock ’94 at Winston Farm in Saugerties, New York.  It took place 25 years after the first celebration of “peace and music”. Woodstock ‘94 had its share of problems, from over-crowding and a lack of “peace” paired with the “music.”

Besides the problems there were also many of highlights. One in particular included the amazing performance of The Cranberries front woman Dolores O’Riordan, she made the crowd go wild on August 12, 1994, with the classic hits “Dreams” and “Zombie”. 

Relive the amazing performance of Woodstock 1994 from 25 years ago below.

Source: Paste Magazine

Tags: 
Woodstock
1994
festival
the cranberries
Dolores O'Riordan

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes