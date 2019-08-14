The Cranberries Performance at Woodstock 1994

The Woodstock festival ran into various issues and has been cancelled time after time. The festival was meant to commemorate the 50-year anniversary of the famed 1969 Woodstock. It was originally set for August 16-18, with various artist who performed at the original Woodstock. Unfortunately, Woodstock 50 set for August 16-18 is no longer happening.

To commemorate let’s flashback to Woodstock ’94 at Winston Farm in Saugerties, New York. It took place 25 years after the first celebration of “peace and music”. Woodstock ‘94 had its share of problems, from over-crowding and a lack of “peace” paired with the “music.”

Besides the problems there were also many of highlights. One in particular included the amazing performance of The Cranberries front woman Dolores O’Riordan, she made the crowd go wild on August 12, 1994, with the classic hits “Dreams” and “Zombie”.

Relive the amazing performance of Woodstock 1994 from 25 years ago below.

Video of Woodstock 1994 Highlights - Dreams - The Cranberries - 8/12/1994 - Woodstock 94 (Official)

Video of Woodstock 1994 Highlights - Zombie - The Cranberries - 8/12/1994 - Woodstock 94, Saugerties, NY

Source: Paste Magazine