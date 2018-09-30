The Coyote Drive-In Theater In Lewisville Has Closed

Earlier this week the Coyote Drive-In Movie Theater in Lewisville posted on their Facebook page that they were closing, leaving many fans of the old-timey drive-in confused.

Apparently, drive-in theater is shutting down due to the lack of business. Officials from the company gave a statement to Guidelive, "The theater just simply wasn't as busy as we had predicted. We are evaluating some strategic alternatives for the drive-in and the property."

Fans of the drive-in are being encouraged to visit the Fort Worth location. The Coyote Drive-In Movie Theater in Lewisville opened back in 2016 and was located off Sam Rayburn Tollway.