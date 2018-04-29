Cowboys Top Pick Leighton Vander Esch Has No Idea What Tex-Mex Is

With their first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Leighton Vander Esch, a linebacker from Boise State University.

Now growing up in Texas, we are born just accustomed to things. Big hair. Bigger steaks. Tex-Mex. Growing up in a small town in Idaho, Vander Esch wasn't exactly exposed to these luxuries. At an introductory press conference, Vander Esch was asked if he was "prepared to eat a lot of Tex-Mex." Vander Esch didn;t know how to react. He thought he heard "text messages." Our top draft pick has NO idea what Tex-Mex is, y'all.

Guys, I'm pretty sure @VanderEsch38 doesn't know what Tex-Mex is. This is a dire situation that needs addressing ---- https://t.co/si1H0ajdXm pic.twitter.com/EXPvtPFkNn — Landon Haaf (@LandonHaaf) April 27, 2018

This is a big change from last year's top pick, the appropriately nicknamed Taco Charlton. He even weighed in on Vander Esch's confusion on the matter.

We got some work to do my guy ----‍♂️ https://t.co/lkMX9vbqaZ — Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) April 27, 2018

Hopefully his new teammates take care of this problem real quick!

Via WFAA