Cow Appreciation Day Is Coming Back To Chick-Fil-A

Get your cow costumes ready because it’s that time of year again, you know when you get FREE Chick-Fil-A.

Chick-Fil-A is celebrating its 14th Cow Appreciation Day on July 10th. If you’re interested in a free entree all you have to do is wear some form of cow apparel or cow costume. The all-day special goes from store opening until 7 p.m.

It’s unclear as to what entrees will be available for free this year, in the past, it has been the Original Chicken Sandwich and seasonal Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich. Don’t forget the kiddos, because they get a free kids meal when they arrive in costume.

