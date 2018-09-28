Arkansas Cousins Pose For Hilarious Photos

The next time you and your friends want to go out and do a photo shoot, remember to have fun with it.

Roger and Dustin Kellar are cousins that live just three miles from each other and are as close as brothers. Roger's wife Karlee, is a professional photographer and he thought it would be fun to show off her work by doing a photo shoot with his cousin Dustin.

The photos consisted of the cousins doing couple things such as making a heart sign with their arms, piggyback riding and leaping into each other's arms. None of them ever thought their shoot would go viral.

The photos were posted on Facebook and have received over 13,000 comments and have been shared more than 39,000 times.

Roger and Dustin told THV 11 News in Arkansas that they did the shoot because they just wanted to have a good time and make people laugh. “A lot of people want to have a good time and let loose but are afraid of what people will think of them. For years we have dressed crazy and went out into public either to social events or to take our moms on a lunch date.”

Check the hilarious picture below.

Via: The Kansas City Star