There's A Page Dedicated To Couples Eating Whataburger After They Get Married

Cause the food at your wedding for some reason just isn’t as satisfying as a honey butter chicken biscuit.

If that’s the case, then you and your significant other can spend your post-reception, gown and all at Whataburger. Plenty of couples have had a date at a Whataburger, why not go after your wedding?

Whataburger has a whole page on their website dedicated to newlyweds spending their post reception eating a nice greasy burger and fries. After a long day of taking pictures, a busy night full of dancing and mingling, a late night snack really does hit the spot.

Next time you go for a late night Whataburger run, don't be surprised if you see a couple in a wedding gown and tux.

Via: Texas Monthly