Couple On Vacation Shocked To Find Bear Relaxing In Hot Tub

Apparently just like us, bears like to end a long day with a relaxing trip to the hot tub. A couple on vacation were shocked this week when they saw a bear taking a dip in their hot tub. Luckily they had their camera to capture the awesome animal encounter.

Elizabeth Strickland and her boyfriend were vacationing in the Great Smokey Mountains in Gatlinburg, Tennessee this week. When the couple awoke around 11 a.m. they were greeted by three bear cubs walking outside their cabin.

“I saw one walk around a corner of the porch, and I ran into the bedroom to look out the windows at the hot tub and there they were!" said Elizabeth. Apparently, one of the bear cubs noticed the hot tub bubbling, and decided to hop in. The bear even closed its eyes at one point, reaching a point of total relaxation.

According to Elizabeth Strickland, “It was so cute, so we let them enjoy for a minute. Then they went on their merry way.” While the National Park Service warns tourists about getting too close to wild animals, the couple said this was an experience they would never forget.

Via Fox News