Couple Posts Ad For Unusual Wedding Request

Last week a couple anonymously posted an online ad for a videographer for their upcoming wedding night.

They originally asked the videographer they hired to film the wedding and reception but was reportedly unwilling. They then posted the ad on Bark.com searching for someone to tape their first night as husband and wife. Apparently the pair have been engaged since 2016 and are offering around £2,000 for such filming services.

The job description says that the videographer will need to start around 1am and finish around 3am and provide professional shots and lighting in the hotel room.

-source via barstoolsports.com