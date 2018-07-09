Heart Shaped Pizza

Picture Goes Viral of Couples Pregnancy Announcement With A Pizza

July 9, 2018
Over in Albuquerque, New Mexico a pizza restaurant had quite the request to fulfill.

A note was attached to an order asking that the restaurant write “The butterflies in my tummy have turned into two tiny feet, I’m pregnant” on the inside of the pizza box. The customer even asked if they could write it in pretty hand writing, and they were not disappointed.

Check out the pictures below.

If you’re going to say something, say it with a pizza.

Via: Mashable

