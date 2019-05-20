Cop In Full Gear Schools Teen In 1 On 1 Basketball

So this isn't the first time we've seen video of police acting in kindness with kids in their city, dancing, playing ball with them.

And for the most part the video leaves people usually feeling good. But this video just might make you feel bad.

Feel bad for the teenager that is! Because this cop absolutely schools him on the court in 1 on 1. In full gear!

Check out the video below!

“We got a victim out here.”



-- This Cop has a mean fadeaway shot...in full gear.



-- stayreal302/IG

Via @HoHighlights pic.twitter.com/1DRZINBMtE — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 19, 2019

-story via barstoolsports.com