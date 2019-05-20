basketball

Ian Hitchcock / Stringer

Cop In Full Gear Schools Teen In 1 On 1 Basketball

May 20, 2019
Categories: 
Blogs
Features

So this isn't the first time we've seen video of police acting in kindness with kids in their city, dancing, playing ball with them.  

And for the most part the video leaves people usually feeling good.  But this video just might make you feel bad.  

Feel bad for the teenager that is!  Because this cop absolutely schools him on the court in 1 on 1.  In full gear!  

Check out the video below! 

-story via barstoolsports.com 

 

  

Tags: 
Park
Street
Basketball
Twitter
Video
Cop
Teenager
1 on 1
Game
2019

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes