Conor McGregor Seen Partying At A Dallas Night Club With Ezekiel Elliott

When your team wins by over 30 points your going out to celebrate with your teammates.

That’s exactly what happened, the Dallas Cowboys beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday 40-7. UFC fighter Conor McGregor was in attendance and got a chance to speak with Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott before the game.

According to TMZ after the win, the two were spotted at Citizen in Dallas partying it up. They arrived around 12 AM and were accompanied by McGregor’s entourage. McGregor was seen walking around with a bottle of his new whiskey Proper No. 12.

Sources tell TMZ that other members of the Dallas Cowboys were seen at the club as well. This is one way to celebrate a victory.