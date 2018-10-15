Conor McGregor Proved That He Can’t Throw A Football

UFC fighter Conor McGregor spent his Sunday hanging out on the sidelines of the Dallas Cowboys- Jacksonville Jaguars game. McGregor was a special guest of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones; the two were seen speaking and watching the game together in the owners suite.

Before the game started, McGregor took to the field and decided to throw the football around. It was probably McGregor’s first time picking up a football because when the cameras caught him trying to throw the ball he seemed way out of his element.

If you haven’t seen McGregor’s terrible throw already, check it out below. He’ll make your kid throwing a football look like a pro.

I think McGregor picked the right sport -- pic.twitter.com/Nemv7hAzfG — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 14, 2018

Via: Yahoo Sports