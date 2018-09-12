Guy Emailed Over 200 Girls Named Nicole In Search For The One From Last Night

This is the type of commitment girls are looking for.

Carlos Zetina is a college student at the University of Calgary in Canada. The other night he drove a girl named Nicole and her friend home from the bar. Nicole gave the Carlos her phone number, and when he tried to dial the number it was incorrect.

The two must have really hit it off because Carlos went to the extreme to find Nicole. So much so that he used the school email list to email every Nicole in search for Nicole from last night.

The email Carlos sent out read: "Hi, this is a mass email to all Nicole's if you don't fit this description then ignore and if you are the one and just don't want to talk to me that's ok as well. If your name is Nicole and you're from Holland and you think Nietzsche is depressing then text me ... I'm Carlos btw I'm the guy who took you and your friend home last night."

246 girls named Nicole were emailed, and not one of them was Nicole from last night. Though all of the Nicole’s did form a group and met at a local pub for drinks. They even started a Facebook page called Nicole From Last Night.

Word spread throughout campus and a girl named Nicole Toetenel was invited to the Facebook page. Turns out she was Nicole from last night. Apparently, she’s an exchange student and hadn't remembered her new number and didn't have a school email account either.

Toetenel says that she and Zetina have made plans to grab coffee together but just as friends.

