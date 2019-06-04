Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell Was So Drunk And Hungover From His Birthday, It Took Him 56 Takes For Just One Line On 'Minority Report'

June 4, 2019
Colin Farrell has always had a reputation for being a Hollywood ''bad boy'' over the years, and this story he shared about a particular day on set of ''Minority Report'' embodies that.  

In a recent interview, the 43 year old actor admitted that he had gotten so drunk and hungover it took him around 56 takes the next day to say the line "I’m sure you’ve all grasped the fundamental paradoxical pre-crime methodology."

The hangover came from him going on a huge binge to celebrate his 25th birthday.  However it isn't entirely his fault, he did after all ask not to film the day after his birthday.  "There were a couple of hairy days. I asked them with a great array of arrogance that they not work me the day after my birthday."  "I said, ‘Please don’t have me working on June 1st, ­because my birthday is May 31st.’ ".

"I only know it now, still, 16 years later because it caused so much panic and anxiety. It should be on my tombstone."  "My sister was on the set that day and she had to leave the set after 56 takes. I was a disaster."

-story via mirrorr.co.uk 

 

