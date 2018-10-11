Town In Virginia Will Arrest Anyone Over 12 Years Old Caught Trick Or Treating

This year a town in Virginia is getting pretty strict on those planning on trick or treating come All Hallow's Eve.

In fact the new rule being implemented is so strict that it could get you a fine and jail time. Apparently anyone over 12 years old, if caught trick or treating, will be arrested and charged with a misdemeanor.

City Code 46-8 says the following:

(a) If any person over the age of 12 years shall engage in the activity commonly known as “trick or treat” or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever, he or she shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punished by a fine of not less than $25.00 nor more than $100.00 or by confinement in jail for not more than six months or both.

(b) If any person shall engage in the activity commonly known as “trick or treat” or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever after 8:00 p.m., he or she shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punished by a fine of not less than $10.00 nor more than $100.00 or by confinement in jail for not more than 30 days or both.

However the only way to keep from getting busted is if a person over 12 is accompanied with someone 12 or under.

-story via abcactionnews.com