City In Florida Accidently Sent Out A Zombie Alert During A Power Outage

Well that couldn't have been a worse time to send out a zombie warning.

What could make the power going out worse, zombies. The city of Lake Worth in Florida experienced a power outage on Sunday night for about 30 minutes. More than 7,000 residents were affected, and received alerts on their phones about the power outage as well as zombie activity.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the alert was sent out at 1:45 AM. Ben Kerr, the public information officer for the city of Lake Worth, Florida posted on Facebook that the police are investigating the false alert. “I want to reiterate that Lake Worth does not have any zombie activity currently and apologize for the system message.”

There is still no answer for what caused the power outage. Check out the alert that was sent to 7,880 residents below.