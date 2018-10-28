After Only Six Days, The City Of Austin Has Lifted The Boiling Water Notice

After only six days, the City of Austin has announced that they have lifted the water boil notice. The notice was put out Monday, October 22, after contamination was found in the city’s water supply. After tests of water quality were submitted to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the tap water for the city now meets regulatory standards, and is safe to consume.

Austin Water has lifted the boil water notice that has been in place since Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Customers no longer need to boil water used for drinking, cooking and making ice. Details and frequently asked questions at https://t.co/O7RsqYMjHB pic.twitter.com/FcVIKlsUmo — Austin Water (@AustinWater) October 28, 2018

In a press conference held Sunday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, along with City Manager Spencer Cronk and Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros, answered questions on the newly lifted notice; all holding a clean glass of water of course. One thing that the team said helped with the swift removal of the notice, was the community coming together to ensure the drinking water met proper standards.

“We saw that Austinites came together to ensure that they were conserving and doing what they needed to do to keep our tap water safe,” said Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk. Mayor Adler added that the proactive work of the community is what led to this quick change. As of Sunday, there have been no reports of city residents getting sick from contaminated water.

According to the team there is now no need for the people of Austin to worry about water contamination. In the press conference Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros said, “Our water system is safe, our pressures are good, our storage is recovered, our plants are operating well.”

Austin water recommends that residents change out the ice from their ice machines, and is asking restaurants to flush their water systems. It is not necessary for residents to flush their systems, but if they wanted they can do so, by running the tap for two to three minutes.

Via WFAA