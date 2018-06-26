City Of Austin Declares June 23rd As Supernatural Day

Can you believe that the hit TV show Supernatural has been airing for 13 seasons, and has been picked up for a 14th?

As impressive as that it is, the two main stars of the show, Jensen Ackles, and Jared Padalecki, are both from Austin, Texas. Ackles even has a brewery in Dripping Springs, Texas known as The Family Business. When Ackles and Padalecki aren't filming, they’re here in the lone star state.

The two really call this place home. So much so, that Austin mayor Steve Adler, proclaimed that June 23rd will be known as ‘Supernatural Day’ in Austin. Fans and crew members came out to Austin on Saturday to celebrate.

Both stars took to social media to share the proclamation with fans all over. Padalecki tweeted out "I’m humbled. I’m awed. I’m speechless. I’m grateful. The #spnfamily is an INCREDIBLE force, and I truly can’t believe yall made this happen. Thank you." Ackles posted a picture of the proclamation on Instagram with the caption "I can’t believe the life I get to live. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to give breath and a soul (most of the time) to my dear friend Sam Winchester."

Check out the pic below.

