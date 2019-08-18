Coca-Cola Is Releasing A Cinnamon Coke & Spiced Cranberry Sprite This Holiday Season
Just when you thought Coca-Cola was done releasing crazy new flavors.
Earlier this year they debuted Orange Vanilla Coke, now they've announced their new winter beverages.
This holiday season, get ready for the release of Cinnamon Coca-Cola and Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite. These new sodas sound delicious, at least they didn’t make something crazy or ridiculous like Coca-Cola Eggnog.
Confirmed! Cinnamon Coca-Cola will be out this winter in the US! This flavor debuted as a Zero Coke variant in the UK last winter. And a fun fact: Cola is a mix between citrus and brown spice flavors. Coca-Cola leans more toward the spice side and Pepsi leans more toward citrus. Adding extra cinnamon flavor will kick up that brown spice an extra notch.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Coca-Cola and cinnamon, last year a Coke Zero version was released in the UK and was well received by fans.
Keeping the winter theme going, new Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite will be out for the holiday season!
Though we have no idea what a spiced cranberry Sprite will be like. It does sound like the perfect mixer for some for alcoholic beverages at holiday parties. Will you be trying either of these sodas when they arrive at grocery stores this holiday season?
Via: Nerdist