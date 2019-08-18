Coca-Cola Is Releasing A Cinnamon Coke & Spiced Cranberry Sprite This Holiday Season

Just when you thought Coca-Cola was done releasing crazy new flavors.

Earlier this year they debuted Orange Vanilla Coke, now they've announced their new winter beverages.

This holiday season, get ready for the release of Cinnamon Coca-Cola and Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite. These new sodas sound delicious, at least they didn’t make something crazy or ridiculous like Coca-Cola Eggnog.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Coca-Cola and cinnamon, last year a Coke Zero version was released in the UK and was well received by fans.

Though we have no idea what a spiced cranberry Sprite will be like. It does sound like the perfect mixer for some for alcoholic beverages at holiday parties. Will you be trying either of these sodas when they arrive at grocery stores this holiday season?

Via: Nerdist