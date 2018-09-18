Amy Adams Lookalike Fooled The Media At The Emmys

Did you know Amy Adams had a lookalike?

When “Godless” actress Christiane Seidel stepped out on to the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards no one knew it was her.

Everyone was under the impression that she was Amy Adams from "Sharp Objects". According to the New York Post, the Associated Press had to issue a correction after praising Seidel for her dress and calling her Adams.

Turns out Amy Adams didn’t even attend the award show. Their resemblance is jarring and will make you do a double take. If no one knows who Christiane Seidel was before they do now.