Trailer For Vice Is Here And Christian Bale Is Unrecognizable As Dick Chaney

Academy Award Winning Actor Christian Bale stars as the former Vice President Dick Chaney in the upcoming movie Vice.

The actor is unrecognizable as the former VP and gained 40 pounds to get the look just right. Bale admitted to CBS News last December that he met with a nutritionist for the first time, even after gaining and losing weight for previous roles.

"In the past for losing weight I went, 'Ah, I'll just smoke and drink whiskey and eat everything,' and it worked! But I'm in my mid-40s now and I just thought, 'Probably just eating cream puffs nonstop is not gonna be so good for my ticker.'"

"It was the first time in my life that I realized I had to do this in a smart way. I've lost weight, I've gained weight, I never went to a nutritionist in my life. It was the first time that I said, 'You know what? I better really do this the right way.'"

Bale stars alongside his American Hustle co-star Amy Adams as she plays his wife, Lynne Cheney.

Vice hits theaters on December 21st, check out the trailer below.

Video of VICE | Official Trailer

Via: Yahoo Entertainment