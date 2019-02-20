Chris Hemsworth Officially Cast To Portray Hulk Hogan In Upcoming Biopic

Are you ready for Hulkamania to run wild on you?!

This week it was announced that "Thor" and "Avengers" star Chris Hemsworth has been cast to play wrestling legend Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic.

The movie deal is set to close with Netflix and will see Todd Phillips directing and Scott Silver co-writing with John Pollono. Phillips is best known for his work directing the "Hangover" films and co-wrote the upcoming "Joker" film with Scott Silver.

The film with primarily focus on Hogan's ascension into wrestling fame and the origin of the Hulkster and Hulkamania.

-story via hollywoodreporter.com