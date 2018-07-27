You Can Get Free Guacamole At Chipotle On National Avocado Day

Not everyone agrees on Chipotle, but free chips and guac might change your mind.

Tuesday, July 31st is National Avocado Day, and Chipotle is celebrating by giving away free guacamole.

Of course, there’s a catch when it comes to free food. When you order a meal through the Chipotle App or online you will be eligible to receive free guacamole either as an add-on to their meal or as a separate portion of guacamole and chips.

Just remember to use the coupon code “AVOCADO” at check out.

Via: Business Insider