Bacon May Be A New Menu Item At Chipotle

$2 tacos and staying open late at night? Chipotle is definitely making some changes around here.

The chain has been testing new products all over New York City this year, including avocado tostadas, nachos, and Mexican chocolate shakes. After having tested well in New York, Chipotle will be adding Applewood smoked bacon at eight different stores in California next month, leading to a possible nationwide rollout.

Customers will be able to add bacon to everything on the menu, burritos, tacos, food bowls and salads. Customers in California can even order a BLT quesadilla.

Chipotle's chief marketing officer, Chris Brandt, says that everyone loves putting bacon on everything and he’s not wrong. "Consumers have always said 'everything tastes better with bacon,' and that is exactly what we confirmed in our New York test kitchen. We found consumers added bacon to their traditional bowls, burritos, tacos, and nachos while also enjoying new items such as the BLT quesadilla with bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheese grilled to perfection."

Via: USA Today