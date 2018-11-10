Chip And Joanna Gaines Announce Their Return To Television On Jimmy Fallon

Chip and Joanna Gaines are making their return to television, as the famed HGTV couple stopped by Jimmy Fallon last night with a special announcement. According to the couple, not only will they be returning to homes, but will be doing so on their own brand new network. The couple is partnering up with HGTV parent company, Discovery, in starting their new network.

Named for Chip and Joanna’s design and decor Company, the network will be known as ‘The Magnolia Network.’ Fans of the couple can expect the new channel to be ready sometime in the next 12 to 18 months. The couple will own a minority stake in the network, while starring in shows, and helping to develop content.

While fans of Chip and Joanna have reason to be excited, fans of the channels DIY, Destination America or Great American Country may be getting some upsetting news. Discovery has decided to do away with one of those struggling networks in favor of The Magnolia Network. Discovery has confirmed this news saying in a statement, “Discovery is thrilled to confirm that we are in exclusive talks with Chip and Joanna Gaines.”

There isn’t much information yet on the network, or the couples show. While on Jimmy Fallon, Chip Gaines joked, “We signed a non-disclosure and it said, quote unquote, you can tell your mother, but that’s it.” Chip and Joanna Gaines quit their television work last fall, but have been pursued aggressively ever since. The couple was being courted by Netflix, among others, before settling on this deal with Discovery.

The plan as of now is to have a lot of the show filmed in Waco, where the couple resides, to reduce travel for the Gaines family. The couple, the network, and their company have high hopes for The Magnolia Network. “Our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique, inspiring and family-friendly content,” said John Marsicano, a spokesman for Magnolia. For now fans will continue to wait for the couple’s return, but can rejoice in the news of their eventual return.

