Chimp At The Dallas Zoo Gives Window Washer A High Five

If your place of business is in a Hi-rise building, be sure to give the people washing the windows a high five next time you see them.

That’s what Mshindi, the chimpanzee at the Dallas Zoo did.

Mshindi might not live in a Hi-rise, but he still appreciates a clean window. The Dallas Zoo posted a video of one of their window washers cleaning the glass at the chimp enclosure. While they were scrubbing away, Mshindi could be seen jumping up and giving them a high five.

The zoo captioned the video “Mshindi makes everything better… Even chores!” Seeing a chimp give a couple of random high five is pretty cute. Check out the video down below.

Via: CBS DFW