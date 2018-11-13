You Can Now Have Chick-Fil-A Delivered To You Through Door Dash

Do you ever get a craving for Chick-Fil-A while at work, but just can’t leave the office?

Well, it’s a dream come true. You can now have Chick-Fil-A delivered straight to you.

The fast-food chain announced on Tuesday that they have partnered with the food delivery service Door Dash. You can now have Chick-Fil-A delivered from over 1,100 of their restaurants through the Door Dash App or website.

Jon Bridges Chick-fil-A senior vice president and chief marketing officer said in a statement, "If they're unable to come to us, we'll come to them. So many of our guests' busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time. Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high-quality meal.”

The best part about this partnership is that you can get a free chicken sandwich with your first order. When you place an order of $5.00 or more through the Door Dash App or website and use promo code “CFADELIVERY” you can get a free chicken sandwich.

Use the promo code and place your order soon, Chick-Fil-A will only be giving away 200,000 free chicken sandwiches until November 20th.

Via: WFAA