Chick-Fil-A Mistakes New Mexico For International Market

We are all aware that New Mexico is apart of the United States right? Because Chick-Fil-A doesn't think so.

A Woman in Alamogordo, New Mexico sent a letter to Chick-Fil-A asking if they could bring their famous fast food restaurant to her small town.

When she received a response from Chick-Fil-A they referred to her town as international several times. Suggesting that Alamogordo, New Mexico was not an American city. KOAT Action News in Albuquerque asked local residents what their thoughts were on Chick-Fil-A’s response.

"It's just really strange to me. Do they just hear Mexico, maybe? Yeah, maybe, but still, do we not know that New Mexico is a state?"

KOAT asked Chick-Fil-A asked why a representative referred to the state as international. Their response, “We announced our first international location in Toronto last week and have received a large volume of requests from other international markets. Our representative must have been moving too fast and sent this message in error."

Chick-Fil-A might need a geography lesson.