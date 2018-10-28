See What Fast Food Restaurant Makes The Most Money Per Location
This might surprise you...
October 28, 2018
The fast food business is big business.
When it comes to the top money-making fast food restaurant chains, here's how the numbers fall when it comes to profits for a full year:
- McDonald's: $37 Billion
- Starbucks: $13 Billion
- Subway: $10 Billion
Pretty impressive, huh? But how about our DFW favorite Chick-fil-A? Where do they fall on this list? $9 Billion. Not the best, right?
Not so fast.
When you look at it a different way, Chick-fil-A is definitely on top. Let's look at how much each business makes per year per restaurant.
- Chick-fil-A: $4 Million
- McDonald's: $2.6 Million
- Starbucks: $945 Thousand
- Subway: $416 Thousand
So, technically, Chick-fil-A made more than McDonald's, Starbucks and Subway combined! And they're closed on Sundays!
Experts say there are three big reasons why Chick-fil-A is dominant:
- Closing creates a craving: come on...how many Sundays are you craving Chick-fil-A?
- It helps attract better employees: giving employees a day off, no matter what, shows that you appreciate their time.
- Its customers appreciate the mindfulness: for the same reason as given above, we admire a company that gives their employees time off on a Sunday.
Source: Entrepreneur