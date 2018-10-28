See What Fast Food Restaurant Makes The Most Money Per Location

The fast food business is big business.

When it comes to the top money-making fast food restaurant chains, here's how the numbers fall when it comes to profits for a full year:

McDonald's: $37 Billion Starbucks: $13 Billion Subway: $10 Billion

Pretty impressive, huh? But how about our DFW favorite Chick-fil-A? Where do they fall on this list? $9 Billion. Not the best, right?

Not so fast.

When you look at it a different way, Chick-fil-A is definitely on top. Let's look at how much each business makes per year per restaurant.

Chick-fil-A: $4 Million McDonald's: $2.6 Million Starbucks: $945 Thousand Subway: $416 Thousand

So, technically, Chick-fil-A made more than McDonald's, Starbucks and Subway combined! And they're closed on Sundays!

Experts say there are three big reasons why Chick-fil-A is dominant:

Closing creates a craving: come on...how many Sundays are you craving Chick-fil-A? It helps attract better employees: giving employees a day off, no matter what, shows that you appreciate their time. Its customers appreciate the mindfulness: for the same reason as given above, we admire a company that gives their employees time off on a Sunday.

Source: Entrepreneur

