Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Photo Credit: Dreamstime

See What Fast Food Restaurant Makes The Most Money Per Location

This might surprise you...

October 28, 2018
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Food
Shows

The fast food business is big business.

When it comes to the top money-making fast food restaurant chains, here's how the numbers fall when it comes to profits for a full year:

  1. McDonald's: $37 Billion
  2. Starbucks: $13 Billion
  3. Subway: $10 Billion

Pretty impressive, huh?  But how about our DFW favorite Chick-fil-A?  Where do they fall on this list?  $9 Billion.  Not the best, right?

Not so fast.

When you look at it a different way, Chick-fil-A is definitely on top.  Let's look at how much each business makes per year per restaurant.

  1. Chick-fil-A: $4 Million
  2. McDonald's: $2.6 Million
  3. Starbucks: $945 Thousand
  4. Subway: $416 Thousand

So, technically, Chick-fil-A made more than McDonald's, Starbucks and Subway combined!  And they're closed on Sundays!

Experts say there are three big reasons why Chick-fil-A is dominant:

  1. Closing creates a craving: come on...how many Sundays are you craving Chick-fil-A?
  2. It helps attract better employees: giving employees a day off, no matter what, shows that you appreciate their time.
  3. Its customers appreciate the mindfulness: for the same reason as given above, we admire a company that gives their employees time off on a Sunday.

Source: Entrepreneur

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
Entrepreneur
Chick-Fil-A
Fast Food
restaurant