Chick-fil-A Is Now Selling Cheese Sauce, And People Are Loving It

As if a chicken sandwich and waffle fries wasn’t already good enough, Chick-fil-A just took their menu to a whole new level. While there are many fans of Chick-fil-A’s special sauce, the chain just confirmed an additional sauce that will give Chick-fil-A sauce a run for its money; cheese sauce.

Lunch was epic. The @ChickfilA

Cheese sauce is dreamy. Pro tip, add in some buffalo sauce, mix with fries, enjoy. Now I just need a #pubg dinner and I'm all set! pic.twitter.com/6cL0DdUA6A — Greg Cannon (@GamerGregCannon) February 28, 2019

Social media has been buzzing recently about some Chick-fil-A locations selling cheese sauce. The fast food chain confirmed that their “cheese sauce” is currently available in 436 locations nationwide. Chick-fil-A fans quickly went to social media to share their excitement for the new dipping sauce option.

PSA: Chick-fil-A has cheese sauce now and it's easily 11/10. You're welcome — Daniel O'Leary (@doleary1313) February 28, 2019

So @ChickfilA has cheese sauce now??? When does Texas get some------ — A$AP Rocky start to 2019 (@_OMG_BRANDON_) February 27, 2019

While this may seem like a new venture, the chain has been serving cheese sauce at some locations for a few years. According to a rep for the brand, “The sauce is made with a mix of Swiss and Parmesan cheeses and was first offered on the menu at participating locations in 2012.”

Thank you for asking! Cheese Sauce is an optional item on the Chick-fil-A menu. Its inclusion is a Restaurant-level decision made by the individual Operator. — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) February 27, 2019

Of course not everything can be positive, as one customer is already calling for the amount of sauce in a container to be improved.

Petition for @ChickfilA to fill their cheese sauce to at least here or lower the price. This stuff is $1.19! pic.twitter.com/8y3RnHh5Su — Betti Linert-- (@xoxo_bethh) February 28, 2019

For the most part, the news of Chick-fil-A’s cheese sauce was met with excitement. Many fans are already calling their local stores in hopes that they are one of the locations that are serving cheese sauce. Once again, Chick-fil-A has taken the fast food game to another level.

Via WFAA