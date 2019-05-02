‘Chewbacca’ Actor Peter Mayhew, 74, Dies At North Texas Home

DALLAS (KRLD) - The family of Peter Mayhew has revealed that the Star Wars actor has died. He was 74.

Mayhew passed away at his home in his North Texas home.

The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home. pic.twitter.com/YZ5VLyuK0u — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) May 2, 2019

Mayhew portrayed Chewbacca in the original "Star Wars" trilogy.