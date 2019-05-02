Petery Mayhew

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

‘Chewbacca’ Actor Peter Mayhew, 74, Dies At North Texas Home

May 2, 2019
Categories: 
Features

DALLAS (KRLD) - The family of Peter Mayhew has revealed that the Star Wars actor has died. He was 74.

Mayhew passed away at his home in his North Texas home. 

Mayhew portrayed Chewbacca in the original "Star Wars" trilogy. 

Tags: 
Chewbacca
Peter Mayhew
Star Wars