Chester Bennington's Son Jaime Bennington Just Teased a New Music Project

May 31, 2019
The son of late Linkin Park front man Chester Bennington, just teased a big music project in the works.  

Through Twitter and Instagram, Jaime Bennington revealed his upcoming project as "sS80s 3D".

However this was the official announcement: “Strange 80s III featuring members from the bands: Bush, Weezer, No Doubt, Eagles of Death Metal, Jane’s Addiction, Sugarcult, Velvet Revolver & more."

Well whatever it is, with those band names, it's definitely going to be epic. 

