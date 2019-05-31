Chester Bennington's Son Jaime Bennington Just Teased a New Music Project
The son of late Linkin Park front man Chester Bennington, just teased a big music project in the works.
Through Twitter and Instagram, Jaime Bennington revealed his upcoming project as "sS80s 3D".
However this was the official announcement: “Strange 80s III featuring members from the bands: Bush, Weezer, No Doubt, Eagles of Death Metal, Jane’s Addiction, Sugarcult, Velvet Revolver & more."
Well whatever it is, with those band names, it's definitely going to be epic.
-story via metalheadzone.com