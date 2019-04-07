Theron

Charlize Theron Admits To Being 'Shockingly Available' And Somebody Should Just Ask Her Out

April 7, 2019
Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen have been making the rounds promoting their upcoming film "Longshot".  

The pair made their way to CinemaCon this week for a screening of the movie and during an interview with ET, Theron made a surprise revelation.  

She's single!  Has been for a while now and is waiting for someone with guts enough to ask her out.  Check out what she has to say below.  

How is it that one of the most beautiful women on the planet has been single for so long?!  Well now's your chance fellas!  You never know. 

-story via barstoolsports.com

